Fire forces parents and children forced from their homes

A total of 12 people were displaced by damage from fire

Fire tore through the bedroom of a West Kelowna home Saturday night, forcing two families from their homes.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames coming from the townhouse, but not without extensive damage to two units of the complex. (David Ogilvie photo)

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which West Kelowna firefighters were called to at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 28 in a townhouse complex in the 2400 block of Ingram Road.

The first crews on scene reported heavy smoke and visible flames coming from the back of the building. Hose lines were deployed to the rear of the structure and firefighters knocked the fire down through a second-storey window.

Crews then entered the unit, making their way to the second floor back bedroom where the fire started, to extinguish hot spots and to search for extension into adjoining units.

The blaze was contained to a single unit of the townhouse complex, but fire damage to the upstairs back bedroom was extensive, along with water and smoke damage to its ground floor as well as to a neighbouring unit.

Emergency Support Services were called in to care for the eight children and four adults displaced from the two affected units.

The fire is not suspicious and was accidental in nature, but West Kelowna Fire Rescue reminds residents to exercise extreme caution when using candles and matches inside a home.