A fire at the Italian Kitchen in Lake Country early Monday, Sept. 7 caused significant damage. (Contributed)

UPDATE: Okanagan fire deemed suspicious

Early morning Labour Day blaze next to Holiday Park Resort

A fire near Lake Country’s Holiday Park Resort significantly damaged the Italian Kitchen and Country Store.

The blaze broke out in the 400 block of Commonwealth Road at approximately 4:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7 (Labour Day).

Firefighters from the District of Lake Country as well as Kelowna secured the fire to the building and prevented it from spreading to the neighbouring RV park.

“Kudos to the firefighters who didn’t let the fire spread to the park,” nearby resident Eileen Reppenhagen said.

Lake Country units were the first to arrive on scene and reported a two-storey structure with fire showing from the main floor interior and the roof of the building.

“With the extensive involvement of the fire it was deemed to be too dangerous to attempt an interior attack,” Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Tim Light said. “A defensive attack was implemented using an elevated water tower and ground handlines.”

Fire crews are still on scene mopping up and dealing with hot spots.

“The fire is deemed suspicious at this time,” Light said.

RCMP are investigating.

Lake Country responded with two engines, one tender and two command vehicles. Kelowna responded with four engines: an aeriel platform, a rescue vehicle, a tender and a command vehicle.

There were no injuries and no one was displaced by the fire.

