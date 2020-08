Small blaze burning near Vernon in Six Mile area

A new wildfire has been sparked in the North Okanagan.

BC Wildfire reports a 0.1 hectare blaze off Westside Road near Six Mile.

The fire was discovered today, Tuesday, Aug. 11.

One resident in the area said they can see smoke on the ridge.

“We had the helicopter come fill up by here,” said the Abel Cove Road resident.

READ MORE: Wildfire burns near Okanagan connector

READ MORE: West Kelowna wildfire ‘under control’

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfires