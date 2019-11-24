Firefighters douse burning car after collision in Salmon Arm

Icy conditions were apparent on streets surrounding the scene of the accident.

Police officers and firefighters responded to a collision on the sharp corner where 10 Ave SE becomes 20 Street SE on Sunday, Nov. 24. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)

One of the vehicles involved in a collision on a Salmon Arm side street ignited and had to be extinguished by firefighters.

Salmon Arm RCMP and Fire Department members rushed to the scene of a collision on the sharp corner where 10 Ave NE becomes 20 Street NE shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24.

One of the two vehicles involved in the collision had minor damage to the front of it and the other caught fire. RCMP officers detoured traffic around the accident and firefighters extinguished the burning vehicle.

