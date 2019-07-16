Firefighters have doused a Peachland house fire

Fire crews are still on scene investigating the cause of the BBQ which made its way to the home

UPDATE 9:45 P.M.

Peachland Fire Rescue Services Chief Dennis Craig says the fire caused the home significant damage and was started from the exterior, spreading onto the deck and by the time crews arrived at just after 7 p.m. it had spread to the attic.

“It was challenging to extinguish the flames because it had reached the roof of the home,” said Criag.

more than 20 firefighters were on scene working to put out the flames and Craigs says no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

—-

UPDATE 9:30 P.M.

A witness has told Kelowna Capital News the house was fully engulfed in flames, but everyone including the pets made it out safely.

“The roof of the house was fully involved based on the angle we had. We heard the siren then could see someone on the house deck. Shortly after water hit the house. This was approx. 7:00pm. It was probably 30 mins until the fire was extinguished,” said Peachland witness Dennis Eden.

He says the house appears to be fully destroyed by the blaze.

—-

UPDATE 8:36 P.M.

Firefighters have put out the house fire and are on scene investigating.

Witnesses say they don’t believe the family was home when the fire ignited.

Apparently, there were animals which were in the house which may have got out.

How the fire was caused is unknown at this time.

——

Firefighters are working quickly to snuff a fire at a home on Desert Pines Avenue in Peachland after a barbecue fire ignited around 7 p.m. and spread to the home.

Reports say the flames were coming through the roof of the house.

More information to come.

