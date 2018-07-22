Firefighters working to construct control lines in West Kelowna wildfire

Crews continue to work to control the wildfire

Update 10:58 a.m.

Eleven firefighters with air support are working towards containing the flanks of the fire and constructing control lines where possible.

The fire is currently estimated at 10 hectares in size.

Original

An evacuation alert has been rescinded for the remaining 69 properties in the Glenrosa area impacted by the Law Creek fire, according to a Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre release.

The total number of properties that remain on evacuation alert in the Regional District of the Central Okanagan is now 698. There are no properties in the Central Okanagan on evacuation order, the release said.

For a searchable interactive map of current evacuation alerts, go to cordemergency.ca/map.

