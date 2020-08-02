Fires ignite on Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie; Kamloops Fire Centre blazes holding

Lightning caused four small fires to break out on or near Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie overnight Saturday, Aug. 1. (BC Wildfire Service Twitter photo)

BC Wildfire Crews are spending the long weekend battling blazes.

In the Southeast Fire Centre, four new fires broke out overnight Saturday, Aug. 1, on or near Mt. Begbie in Revelstoke, all caused by lightning.

“Of the four starts, we have one considered being held, one under control and two are considered out of control,” said Southeast Fire Centre fire information officer Kim Wright. “Of the two considered out of control, the largest is 0.1 hectares (in size).

Wright said initial attack crews and helicopters are working hard at containing the fires.

The biggest fire in the Kamloops Fire Centre, the Solco Creek fire near Okanagan Falls, did not grow overnight.

The fire remains classified as out of control and at approximately 13.8 hectares in size.

“The cause remains unknown and no structures are threatened by the fire,” said Kamloops Fire Centre fire information officer Gagan Lidhran Sunday, Aug. 2. “There is an 80 per cent guard around the fire and water has doused the perimeter. Crews continue to look for hot spots.”

Lidhran said there is a helicopter and two pieces of heavy equipment helping the two unit crews (41 personnel) with that blaze.

A 1.1 hectare fire at Kilmer Creek southeast of Penticton is under control, meaning it has received sufficient supression action to ensure no further spread. A four-member crew is patrolling that site, making sure no hot spots flare up.

Two small fires near Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort in the late evening storm Friday, July 31, are now classified as out.

“As off 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, there are 18 active wildfires being actioned by crews,” said Lidhran. “Two are previously existing fires since before the July 31 storm and no lightning was found in the Kamloops Fire Centre late last night (Saturday) so that’s something to note as that affects how fires are actioned today.”

In the Shuswap, a blaze at Mt. Boysse two kilometres south of Chase saw some growth Saturday night. It’s now one hectare in size and considered out of control. One three-person initial attack crew stayed with the fire overnight and more personnel are being assigned to the fire Sunday.

One initial attack crew and a helicopter continue to work on a .5 hectare size fire caused by lightning north of Cinnemousun Narrows Provincial Park near Anglemont.

A fire .87 hectares in size at East Pooley Lake near Monte Creek is being held, and no further spread beyond the existing or predetermined boundaries is anticipated due to weather and suppression tactic.

“Crews (seven personnel) have walked around the fire and they have assessed no open flame, white smoke or smouldering ground fire,” said Lidhran. “There is a little bit of open flame but it’s surrounded by a black zone, meaning surrounding fuels have been washed up so if it tried spreading, the water will support the suppression. There was no spread of the fire overnight and should be in the mop-up period shortly.”

Lightning caused a fire that has grown to .4 hectares in size on the Campbell Creek Forest Service Road south of Big White Resort and west of Beaverdell Road. Eight wildfire personnel are working on that fire.

