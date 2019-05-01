file photo ���Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Fires in West Kelowna deemed suspicious

West Kelowna firefighters responded to two grass fires and a house fire May 1

West Kelowna firefighters responded to a single story home that was engulfed in flames Wednesday morning on Grouse Road.

Fire Chief, Jason Brolund reports that the house was vacant at the time of the fire and that no injuries were reported.

The fire is being investigated to discover the cause.

While crews were on scene another call came in reporting two small grass fires near Scott Crescent that took six firefighters to extinguish.

The fires are currently considered suspicious and investigators are on scene.

