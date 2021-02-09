First cold weather shelters open in Oliver and Osoyoos

Temperatures during the next week are expected to drop as low as -21 C

With temperatures expected to drop from -12 to -21 C, the Seventh Day Adventist Church is opening its doors to those experiencing homelessness in Oliver and Osoyoos.

The church, located at 748 Similkameen Avenue in Oliver and at 10109 – 62nd Avenue in Osoyoos, will provide hot drinks and allow people to stay inside overnight.

Volunteer church members will also be on hand to assist.

The churches will be open temporarily as shelters for the duration of the current cold snap.

People who are without shelter for the week are asked to contact Greg Thorpe from the church, at 250-485-2515.

Oliver council received feedback on a proposed temporary winter shelter at the United Church during their council meeting on Feb. 8. Desert Sun wants a three-year contract to have a winter shelter in Oliver, which currently has no housing for those experiencing homelessness.

