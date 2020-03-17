Selkirk Medical Group said the case is unrelated to the Selkirk Tangiers Heli-Ski incident reported earlier today. (Photo via Facebook)

First COVID-19 case confirmed in Revelstoke

The Selkirk Medical Group made the announcement on Facebook March 17

The Selkirk Medical Group confirmed that Revelstoke has a positive COVID-19 case.

“We’d rather you hear it locally first,” read a Facebook post from the clinic.

According to a Facebook post from the clinic, the case is unrelated to the Selkirk Tangiers Heli-Skiing incident reported earlier today.

READ MORE: Updated: Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirms guest tested positive for COVID-19

The Selkirk Medical Group said the case in Revelstoke has been reviewed and confirmed by the BC Centre for Disease Control. As directed by the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, all contact and exposure tracing has been completed and all isolation protocols followed.

“At this time there is no evidence of in-community transmission, as this was related to international travel,” said the Selkirk Medical Group.

“These circumstances change very little for us, Revy…but it does make it real.”

The clinic said it is reasonable to expect more COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke.

They continued that it’s of the utmost importance for each person to help flatten the curve by reducing contact with one another through social distancing and self-isolation, the organization continued. Most people with mild symptoms will not be tested.

B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 186 today, as 83 cases were added to the public health database and three more people died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Of the 186 total cases identified by testing, 116 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 47 in Fraser Health, 12 in Vancouver Island Health, seven in Interior Health and four in Northern Health.

There are 569 total cases in Canada.

READ MORE: B.C. coronavirus cases jump by 83, public health emergency declared

The Selkirk Medical Group said if you have any concerns regarding a potential exposure please self isolate and refer to the BC Covid-19 self-assessment tool. Follow its clear directives. If the tool directs you to contact a physician please call Selkirk Medical Group at (250) 837-9321 to set up a telehealth visit with one of them regarding next steps.

 

Most Read