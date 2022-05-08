Two people have been arrested in the murder of Dontay-Patrick Lucas in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Two people have been arrested in the murder of Dontay-Patrick Lucas in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

First-degree murder charges laid in 2018 death of six-year-old Port Alberni boy

RCMP made arrests following four-year investigation

Port Alberni RCMP have made two arrests in the 2018 murder of a six-year-old boy.

RCMP announced on May 6, 2022 that 28-year-old Rykel Frank (née Charleson) and 29-year-old Mitchell Frank of Port Alberni have been charged with first-degree murder of Dontay-Patrick Lucas.

The six-year-old Nuu-chah-nulth boy died at home on March 13, 2018 in Port Alberni. At the time, RCMP labelled his death as suspicious.

READ: ‘His life mattered’: Family remembers Dontay-Patrick Lucas with vigil at Victoria Quay

Earlier this year, Lucas’s family held a vigil and expressed their frustration that an arrest had not taken place yet.

RCMP say the investigation continues.

“These investigations are difficult for everyone involved, and we understand the length of time that it has taken to get to this point has been challenging for the community,” said Insp. Eric Rochette, Officer in Charge for the Port Alberni RCMP.

Lucas’s father, Patrick Lucas, posted on Facebook after the announcement of the arrests, thanking the community for their support throughout the investigation.

“It’s been a long four years coming,” he said. “Our voices and prayers have been answered.”

More information from the RCMP is expected to be released on Monday morning, May 9, 2022.

RELATED: ‘This is medicine to our family’: Lucas family thanks Port Alberni for support, vigil after six-year-old boy’s death

murderPORT ALBERNI

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
West Kelowna RCMP vehicle, restaurant damaged by alleged intoxicated driver
Next story
‘Last resort’: Police forces struggling to provide support for people in crisis

Just Posted

A buyout of Twitter by Elon Musk has the potential to bring about some significant changes at the social media platform. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout?

Calculations by Canadian demographer show Kelowna’s CMA had a fertility rate of 1.15 in 2020, the second lowest in all of Canada. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Kelowna delivering Canada’s sixth lowest fertility rates

Columbia Shuswap Regional District board supported revisions to owner liability insurance requirements for vacation rental temporary use permits at its April 21 meeting. (File photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District changes insurance requirements for vacation rental permits

A Gold Freight semi-truck careened into a swamp on Highway 1 near Revelstoke on May 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook)
Semi-truck in swamp following vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Revelstoke