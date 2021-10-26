Salmon Arm Council received a letter and petition Oct. 12 with about 50 signatures asking for the city to paint a crosswalk orange in recognition of National Truth and Reconciliation Day. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm Council received a letter and petition Oct. 12 with about 50 signatures asking for the city to paint a crosswalk orange in recognition of National Truth and Reconciliation Day. (Contributed)

First Nations consultation the first step in request for orange crosswalk in Salmon Arm

Petition asks for Orange Crosswalk for Truth and Reconciliation to honour children, instill healing

Salmon Arm council will consult with First Nations neighbours before proceeding with a request for an orange crosswalk.

Council received a letter from Heather Lessard from Sorrento containing a 50-name petition requesting a crosswalk to raise awareness about the effects of residential schools, and to be an active participant in the Truth and Reconciliation process in the city and surrounding areas.

“Let survivors and those who did not survive know that, we will remember,” she wrote.

Lessard said with the discovery of hundreds of Indigenous children who died at residential schools, and possibly hundreds if not thousands more, “we all share in the unimaginable grief.”

“Please consider the Orange Crosswalk for Reconciliation to be painted and maintained for many years to mark this tragedy, honour the lost children, and instill healing in all of our community members’ hearts.”

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond said she thought a crosswalk for reconciliation is “a beautiful, thoughtful idea.” But one that should be considered after asking First Nations.

“Not one that I would be prepared to proceed with without consultation with our First Nations, but in our liaison work with our First Nations I hope we can raise it as a possibility before we were to take any further action.”

Mayor Alan Harrison thanked Wallace Richmond and said that is something council could certainly do.

