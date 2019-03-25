Spindle Whorl, a wooden sculpture located at the corner of Albert Street and Victoria Crescent, was stolen sometime over the weekend according a press release issued by the Nanaimo RCMP. Photos submitted

First Nations public art piece stolen in Nanaimo

Spindle Whorl went missing over the weekend, according to Nanaimo RCMP

A Coast Salish art piece in downtown Nanaimo has been plucked away by thieves.

Spindle Whorl, a wooden sculpture located at the corner of Albert Street and Victoria Crescent, was stolen sometime over the weekend according a press release issued by the Nanaimo RCMP.

The piece is made from cedar and is about one metre tall, the press release notes.

The wooden sculpture was carved by local artist Joel Good and had been on display at its current location since for nearly five years after it was relocated from Maffeo Sutton Park. In 2015, the spindle portion of the sculpture went missing.

If anyone with information about the incident, is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2019-9878. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

