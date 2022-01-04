Bullet holes in home targeted in shooting. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

First shooting of 2022 in notorious Vernon neighbourhood

24th Avenue home shot at several times Jan. 2

Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a Vernon residence early Sunday morning.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of possible shots fired in a residential neighbourhood in the 3700 block of 24th Avenue Jan. 2, shortly after 2 a.m.

Officers immediately responded and confirmed that multiple shots had been fired and a residence had been struck numerous times.

“The responding officers located several bullet casings on the ground outside the residence,” RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “Police did not locate anyone injured in the shooting and initial findings from the investigation suggest this incident was not random and was a targeted attack.”

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit has taken over the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the event, or any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the shooting, is asked to contact Const. Klassen of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.

