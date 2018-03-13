Five Revelstoke recreation groups receive $331K from Columbia Basin Trust

The Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club was one of five local groups to receive funding from the Columbia Basin Trust for local recreation projects. The ski club will be expanding the existing trail network and parking lot at the Mt. MacPherson Nordic Centre. The Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club recently hosted the BC Midget Ski Championships and offered a shuttle to their overflow parking lot in the Big Eddy. (Rob Buchanan)

Five Revelstoke recreation groups have received funding for local projects.

Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) announced Monday that the groups will be receiving a combined $331,000 as part of its Recreation Infrastructure Grants program. The funding will allow the Farwell Splash Park Society, Revelstoke Cycling Association, Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club, Revy Riders Dirt Bike Club, and BC Interior Forestry Museum to work on projects that are intended to improve the quality of life of local residents, says CBT.

Below are the recipients of the grants and the projects the funding will support:

  • The Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club will be receiving $60,000 to expand the existing trail network and parking lot at the Mt. MacPherson Nordic Centre;
  • The Revelstoke Cycling Association will be receiving $13,500 to construct 800 meters of bike trail in the Sunnyside area;
  • The Revy Riders Dirt Bike Club will be receiving $34,700 to construct a multi-use, off-road single track vehicle trail;
  • The BC Interior Forestry Museum will be receiving $23,000 to build a network of trails with educational and cultural signage;
  • The Farwell Splash Park Society will be receiving $200,000 to build a splash park at Farwell Park

“It’s lit a fire under us,” said Pat McKee, who has spearheaded the initiative to bring a splashpark to Revelstoke. “We are getting closer to our goal.”

