FILE – Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne speaks to media before the start of the Liberal cabinet retreat at the Fairmont Hotel in Winnipeg, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Sudoma

Five-year-old Canadian orphan in Syrian camp set free, will come to Canada

The girl, known as Amira, was found on the side of the road last year

A five-year-old Canadian girl stuck inside Syria after her family was killed in an airstrike is being allowed to leave the country.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne says she will soon be reunited with her family in Canada.

The girl, known as Amira, was found on the side of the road last year and was taken to a refugee camp in a region of Syria controlled by Kurdish-led forces.

Efforts by family members in Toronto to get her out and back to Canada had been stymied for months, leading to a lawsuit being filed in July.

Her family argued the federal government was violating her rights by refusing to provide emergency travel documents, and by failing to make the necessary official requests of the regional Syrian government to get her repatriated.

The Liberal government has said that a lack of Canadian consular services in Syria made helping her very difficult.

In his statement, Champagne thanks the military for its assistance in the matter and says the focus now is on protecting the child’s privacy and ensuring she gets the support she needs.

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Syria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Joyce Echaquan’s death highlights systemic racism in health care, experts say
Next story
Canadians with COVID-19 or caring for those with it can apply for federal money today

Just Posted

Liam’s Lowdown: Consider investing in your local newspaper

Just in the first four months of 2020, 28 newspapers closed permanently in Canada

QUIZ: Where there’s a will, there’s a way

The week of Oct. 4 to 10 is Make-a-Will Week in British Columbia. Have you made your will?

Photos: Cuteness overload as families explore fall in the Okanagan

Kelowna pumpkin farmer shares knowledge on the science of growing the popular fall fruit

BC Votes 2020: Horgan talks mass timber, climate targets in visit to Revelstoke

Mass timber will help grow businesses and get families into homes, says Horgan

Okanagan-Shuswap real estate market continues to rebound

Seventy-eight per cent more homes sold in the Okanagan-Shuswap in September 2020 compared to 2019

Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Dr. Tam said indoor gatherings were recommended only for personal pandemic bubbles

Received a write-in ballot for B.C.’s 2020 election? Here is what you need to know

Close to 500,000 British Columbians have so far requested mail-in ballots

B.C. election announcements on seniors support from both Liberals and NDP

Both party announcements pledge to keep seniors in their homes for longer

Canadians with COVID-19 or caring for those with it can apply for federal money today

Feds anticipate 700,000 Canadians will apply for the caregiver benefit and 4.4 million for sick leave

Q&A with VIFF’s B.C. Emerging Filmmaker Award, Jessie Anthony

Her feature film, Brother, I Cry premiered at VIFF this year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Liberal tax cut proposal a $7.5 billion revenue hit

Canadian Taxpayers Federation endorses PST elimination for one year, but acknowledges challenges to balance to the budget

New faces bring renewal, political opportunity after B.C.’s Oct. 24 election

Those not seeking re-election for the NDP, Liberals and Greens leave the door wide open for new candidates

Okanagan beach bench remembers bylaw officer

Bench to be installed at Pebble Beach Park in Lake Country in memory of John Mellor

Most Read