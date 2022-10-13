Bourbon Street Bar and Grill is one of 11 Vernon restaurants taking part in the North Okanagan Community Life Society’s second annual Golden Burger Challenge throughout the month of October 2022. (Submitted photo)

Bourbon Street Bar and Grill is one of 11 Vernon restaurants taking part in the North Okanagan Community Life Society’s second annual Golden Burger Challenge throughout the month of October 2022. (Submitted photo)

Flippin’ awesome: North Okanagan society brings back burger challenge

The public will decide the winner out of 11 burgers at 11 restaurants throughout October

The Golden Burger Challenge is back for the month of October.

The North Okanagan Community Life Society (NOCLS) is bringing back the challenge for its second year, featuring 11 burgers from 11 restaurants competing for the Best Burger Golden Trophy over 31 days.

The challenge is a fundraiser for the NOCLS, which for 35 years has been instrumental in the community in working with people with disabilities.

“We focus on facilitating services for families and individuals who wish to live and work in the community independently. We implement and support individuals so they can pursue activities and interests and provide opportunities for them to make contributions to their community,” NOCLS said in a press release.

While the main purpose is to raise money for a good cause, the society is striving to make it a fun challenge to support local sponsors and drive local and tourist traffic into some of Vernon’s best establishments.

This year the NOCLS is pulling out all the stops and has included commercials for each burger. The videos can be watched on a dedicated YouTube channel.

The public will determine the golden winner. Here’s how the challenge works:

• Go to a participating restaurant
• order the NOCLS challenge burger
• scan the QR code and follow the steps to rate the burger
• each time you vote you will qualify for some great prizes
• $5 from every burger will go to the NOCLS
The participating restaurants are Alexander’s Pub, Bourbon Street Bar and Grill, Diner of Six, Eatology, Marten Brewing Co., Match Public House, Mr. Mikes Steakhouse Casual, The Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill, The Kal, The Longhorn Pub and the Okanagan Eatery.
Brendan Shykora
