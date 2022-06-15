The map of high streamflow alerts.

Upper Columbia, Golden area Flood Watch downgraded to High Streamflow Alert

Take caution by fast moving rivers

As a period of potentially heavy rain subsides, the Flood Watch issued for Upper Columbia and the Golden area has been downgraded to a High Streamflow Advisory after almost two days.

A High Streamflow Advisory means that river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

The Flood Watch was issued on the morning of Monday, June 13, and ended at 3 p.m. on June 14.

This includes Kicking Horse River, Illecillewaet River and tributaries around Invermere, Radium, Golden and Revelstoke.

Precipitation totalled approximately 20-30 mm in most areas.

A drop in temperatures meant reduced snowmelt rates, meaning that river levels were lower than originally forecasted.

Additional rainfall is in the longer-range forecast, and advisories may need to be upgraded at a later time.

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period. Be prepared and know your hazards.

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.

Columbia River

The map of high streamflow alerts.
