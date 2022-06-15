Upper Columbia, Golden area Flood Watch downgraded to High Streamflow Alert

As a period of potentially heavy rain subsides, the Flood Watch issued for Upper Columbia and the Golden area has been downgraded to a High Streamflow Advisory after almost two days.

A High Streamflow Advisory means that river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

The Flood Watch was issued on the morning of Monday, June 13, and ended at 3 p.m. on June 14.

This includes Kicking Horse River, Illecillewaet River and tributaries around Invermere, Radium, Golden and Revelstoke.

Precipitation totalled approximately 20-30 mm in most areas.

A drop in temperatures meant reduced snowmelt rates, meaning that river levels were lower than originally forecasted.

Additional rainfall is in the longer-range forecast, and advisories may need to be upgraded at a later time.

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period. Be prepared and know your hazards.

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.

Columbia River