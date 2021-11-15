Flooding causes chaos, extensive evacuations and power outages for thousands in B.C.

The atmospheric river has closed highways and caused flash flooding, evacuation alerts across B.C.

Two cars stranded in water on N. Parallel Road in Abbotsford, B.C. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Forty-eight hours of torrential downpour in an atmospheric river event has left hundreds forced out of their homes due to extensive flooding.

Environment Canada estimated 50 mm to as much as 150 mm of rainfall in parts of southern B.C. Monday (Nov. 15).

Evacuation orders have been issued for Merritt and parts of Princeton, two cities located in low flood plains which saw the brunt of localized flooding. Evacuation orders and alerts have also been issued for Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Squamish.

Highway 1, 3 and 7 all remain closed due to the flooding, with several mud and rock slides reported along the routes connecting the Lower Mainland and Interior B.C.

Meanwhile, the Heavy Urban Search and Rescue Task Force team, as well as Canadian Armed Forces, responded to a landslide on Highway 1 between Agassiz and Spences Bridge where 150 people were trapped overnight, 50 of whom were children.

Meteorologists are calling for an evening of windy storm conditions in Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and parts of the Okanagan before the weather appears to be shaping up into sunnier conditions for Tuesday.

More to come.

Search and rescue personnel help flood evacuees disembark from a helicopter in Agassiz, B.C. on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Waves crash over the seawall behind a worker attempting to direct people around a flooded portion of the seawall during a massive windstorm, in Vancouver, on Monday, November 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck