Highway 5A is closed between Merritt and Kamloops

Highway 5A is closed from Kamloops to Merritt due to flooding.

Those planning on travelling Highway 5A are asked to use an alternate route via the Coquihalla.

DriveBC first reported the flooding about 1 p.m.

