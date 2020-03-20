Children and teens continue to use the Summerland Skatepark. Mayor Toni Boot urges those at the park and at playgrounds around the community to practice social distancing. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Follow directives to slow spread of COVID-19, Summerland mayor urges

Mayor Toni Boot calls on community to practice social distancing

Summerland residents need to work together and follow the directives to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Toni Boot said.

“Please follow the social distancing,” she said. “Stay at home, keep your kids at home. If you are able to work from home, work from home.”

Boot’s comments echo statements made by others, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s provincial health officer.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 prompts closures in Summerland

READ ALSO: Summerland care facilities work to protect residents from COVID-19

“Like we do inside, we need to go outside with our close family, with our small groups,” Henry said during a provincial briefing on Friday. “We’re not to be outside in groups. We’re not to be out playing basketball. We’re not to be out sitting together in large groups on the beach, watching the beautiful sunsets that we have.”

Boot said while COVID-19 can affect people of all ages, its effects tend to be more severe among the elderly.

She said most people in Summerland — but not all — have been good about respecting and following the directives to slow the spread of the pandemic.

She added that a strong message is needed to tell parents and children to observe social distancing at playgrounds in municipal parks. While Summerland’s parks remain open, municipal staff have posted information signs urging people to observe distances in order to limit possible exposure to the virus.

Likewise, the Summerland Skatepark remains open, but Boot urges children and teens at the park not to be clustered too close to each other.

While the virus continues to spread and while public interactions have been limited, Boot urges people to support each other during this time.

“Be kind, be mindful, think of your friends and neighbours,” she said. “Above all, don’t panic.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Toni Boot

Previous story
BREAKING: Revelstoke CMH lodge confirms recent guest tested postive for COVID-19
Next story
B.C. man with COVID-19 symptoms forced to call 811 more than 100 times

Just Posted

BREAKING: Revelstoke CMH lodge confirms recent guest tested postive for COVID-19

The company said it was just notified today and is alerting staff to self-isolate

Revelstoke distillery halts production to make free disinfectant

‘There are more important things than money’

Act like you have the virus, says Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA

Doug Clovechok wants people to social distance, says we will get through this as a community

Coronavirus: Revelstoke tenant calls rent-due letter ‘abhorrent’

Revelstoke Property Services sent an email reminding tenants about no exceptions for missing rent

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

BC SPCA Kelowna asking for help through adoption, donation

Adoptions are by appointment only to keep community safe

B.C. Real Estate Association calls for stop to open houses during pandemic

Association working with government to help secure relief funding for realtors

North Okanagan teachers back to school after spring break

Plans to continue education on track for district’s 8,500 students

COVID-19: Penticton Indian Band declares state of emergency

As of March 20 there are 19 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Interior Health region

Follow directives to slow spread of COVID-19, Summerland mayor urges

Mayor Toni Boot calls on community to practice social distancing

Kelowna looking at electronic options for council meetings due to COVID-19

As councillors opt not to attend council meetings, city looking at other options

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

World COVID-19 afternoon update March 20: Death toll rises in Washington State

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Most Read