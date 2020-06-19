Former executive director of Downtown Penticton Association charged with fraud

The former executive director of the Downtown Penticton Association has been arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000.

Penticton RCMP arrested Kerrilynn Milton on June 11 after the newly appointed Executive Director for the Downtown Penticton Association asked police to investigate possible fraud within the organization.

Milton was also charged with falsifying documents. She has been released with a promise to appear in court on July 15.

Milton left the Downtown Penticton Association back in 2016 and was replaced by Lynn Allin.

