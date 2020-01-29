Geordie Murray, 30, was killed in an accident in Alberta last week. His family is remembering the expectant father for his “passion for people” and “innate ability to sense when people needed support.” (Facebook/Shauna Elizabeth)

Former Shuswap resident killed in Alberta accident was expectant father

Geordie Murray described as ‘wonderful husband, brother son and friend’

A former Shuswap resident killed in a “tragic accident” in Alberta on Thursday leaves behind a pregnant wife and a devastated community of friends and family.

In a GoFundMe campaign created to support his family, Geordie Murray, 30, is described as “one of the most selfless people on earth.”

“This wonderful husband, brother, son and friend was an adventurer with a huge heart, who died doing something he loved,” the GoFundMe reads. “He was a passionate, outgoing, energetic soul who was committed to making everyone smile.”

Murray’s mother Kath is quoted saying her son “would never drive by when someone was stuck on the side of the road.”

She added, “there isn’t a bone in his body that would have let him leave someone in a lurch.”

Geordie Murray and wife Shauna Clarke were expecting their first child in July. Murray was killed in an accident in Alberta on Thursday. His family and friends say his legacy will leave them striving “to love better each day.” (GoFundMe)

Greater Victoria-born, Murray was a graduate of Stelly’s Secondary School in Saanichton. He went on to become a carpenter, starting his own company and working in Salmon Arm, Calgary and Vanderhoof, among other places.

READ ALSO: Saanich man killed in Alberta shooting

An obituary for Murray says he loved the “outdoors, sports and competition.” He is again remembered for having a big heart and “infectious smile.

“He had an innate ability to sense when people needed support and would reach out to make them feel loved, welcome and at home.”

He was thrilled, the obituary says, to learn he and wife Shauna would become parents in July.

“All that knew him knew he was going to be an incredible dad,” the obituary reads.

Murray’s family is asking those who knew Geordie to write down how he impacted them, as well as any stories or sweet memories and send them to geordiestories@gmail.com. The stories will be compiled into a book for his wife and baby.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks people “reach out to someone you don’t know, buy a meal for someone in need” and/or donate to the GoFundMe in support of Murray’s family.

A funeral is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (701 Mann Ave.). The service is has open invitation to attend.

READ ALSO: Victoria teen killed by falling tree remembered as hero

