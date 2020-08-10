Former Vernon psychologist disciplined

Complaint filed against Dr. Kevin Miller over conduct in context of treatment provided to client

Former Vernon psychologist Dr. Kevin Miller has been disciplined by the College of Psychologists of British Columbia after a complaint about Miller’s conduct in the context of treatment he provided to a female client “within a large organization” was received. (CPBC photo)

The College of Psychologists of British Columbia has disciplined a former Vernon doctor following a complaint.

Kevin Miller has agreed to a period of supervision lasting three to six months, subject to extensions totaling 12 months that cover all aspects of his practice.

The decision was rendered on July 30, 2020.

Now practicing on Vancouver Island, Miller also agreed to a review of his former scope of practice and the practice considerations arising out of treatment provided in the context of an organization or with an interested third party. He also agreed to a review of his current practice, write a letter of apology to a client, follow any and all directions of the supervisor regarding his practice of psychology and to pay for all reasonable costs related to the supervision.

In its reason for discipline, the college said it received a complaint about Miller’s conduct in the context of treatment he provided to a female client “within a large organization.”

The organization and client are not named, nor does the decision state in what city the complaint occurred.

“The client had other involvement with that organization and expressed concern that information was shared with other individuals within the organization without her consent,” the complainant said.

Miller was of the view he was obliged to share information with his supervisor, however, he acknowledged that written consent had not been obtained. The client was also concerned that during her treatment, Miller had become involved in her other matter and set conditions for how she engaged with the organization in order to continue receiving treatment from him.

The complainant also raised concerns about the accuracy of information Miller provided to a collateral reference. This led to the committee’s broader concern around how Miller responded to a request for information from a third party and his record-keeping.

As Miller no longer works within that organization, the supervision includes a review of the identified issues in the content of both a large organization and also as they apply to his new practice setting.

Miller is listed as a psychologist with a firm in Victoria, which also has an office in Nanaimo, though Miller is shown only to practice in the provincial capital.

An internet search for Dr. Kevin Miller leads to a Vernon address on Black Rock Road and a company called Vernon Psychology Practice. The website link connects to drkevinmiller.ca.

An online biography reads Miller obtained a doctorate in counselling psychology from a university in the United Kingdom. He worked for several years as a chartered psychologist in the UK National Health Service before moving to Canada, where he has worked as a registered psychologist in both adult mental health and youth addiction settings.

Miller is also a chartered psychologist with the British Psychological Society, registered with the Health and Care Professions Council (UK), a member of the BC Psychological Association, and a qualified Somatic Experiencing Practitioner (SEP) with the SE Trauma Institute Colorado.

