FortisBC to maintain gas rates for the remainder of 2019

The next review for natural gas and propane costs will be in Dec. 2019

Submitted

FortisBC has received regulatory approval from the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) to maintain the cost of natural gas and propane rates for all customers for the period of Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019.

“With over one million natural gas customers and more than half of British Columbian homes using natural gas, it remains a popular and affordable choice,” said Dennis Swanson, FortisBC’s vice-president of energy supply and resource development.

“We do not mark up the cost of gas, so our customers pay what we pay and since the cost remains low for us, it means we can pass these savings along to our customers.”

FortisBC’s natural gas is about one-third to one-half of the cost of other energy options like electricity for heating homes.

With the cost of gas staying so low, those considering connecting to natural gas have a great window of opportunity to lower their energy bills.

For Revelstoke as of Oct. 1:

• There is no change to the current approved cost of propane rate, which remains at $9.448 per GJ.

• This rate remains steady for the second consecutive quarter.

FortisBC is regulated by the BCUC and applies for rate reviews every quarter. The next review for natural gas and propane costs will be in December 2019, taking effect at the beginning of 2020.

For more information about rates, visit fortisbc.com/rates.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.