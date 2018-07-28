Four lane highway from West Kelowna to Penticton should be priority

Enhancing Highway 97 to four lanes from West Kelowna to Penticton should be a priority, according to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

Directors from the RDOS plan to bring a request that the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure investigate a broader transportation strategy for the Okanagan and the twinning Highway 97 is completed to the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention.

The annual convention provides an opportunity for local government delegates to discuss issues and initiatives with cabinet ministers and provincial staff.

In the draft briefing notes in the RDOS agenda for Aug. 2, it states that the Coquihalla was originally built to enhance regional tourism and to lighten traffic on the busy trucking routes but it has changed the pattern of growth in the Okanagan Valley over time.

Related: Informal count shows big increase in traffic through Peachland

Highway 97 north of the Coquihalla to Kelowna is already four lanes and directors want the southern portion of the highway to match that. Improvements to the highway were made in 2008 but there are still sections that remain single-lane. The RDOS believes that this influences economic growth, traffic patterns and quality of life.

The inquiry of four-laning comes as the Ministry of Transportation is undertaking a Highway 97 -Peachland transportation study to examine how to move traffic through Peachland.

Related: Westside residents don’t want a highway through their forests

“Initial results show that Peachland’s population growth has not kept pace with the Central Okanagan or B.C. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen would suggest that this narrow of a study is somewhat myopic by the government and that they should be interested in looking at how to most efficiently move traffic from the border to the Coquihalla, not just through Peachland,” said the notes in the RDOS agenda. “As the regional hub for the South Okanagan – Similkameen, the growth patterns of Penticton vs. Kelowna would appear even more significant that the Peachland statistics.”

The 2018 Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) convention will be held in Whistler from Sept. 10-14.

Kristi Patton | Editor



KristiPatton

Send Kristi Patton an email.

Like the Western News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.