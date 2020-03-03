Fresh Outlook Foundation to host community health summit in Kelowna

The summit is scheduled for Nov. 24 to 26, 2020

British Columbia’s first-ever HEADS UP! Community Health Summit, hosted by the Fresh Outlook Foundation (FOF) is set to happen in Kelowna from Nov. 24 to 26, 2020.

Mental health providers and decision-makers are set to come together with people of all sectors, ages, cultures abilities and genders to explore shared solutions for Kelowna’s community mental health challenges.

Modeled after FOF’s seven Building SustainABLE Communities conferences, the Summit offers a safe, creative, and interactive space where participants from all walks of life can talk about mental health and how it impacts their lives.

“The Summit is where our minds, hearts, and spirits can converge with emerging brain science, treatments, and technologies to inspire new ideas and enhance existing policies, practices, and partnerships,” explains FOF founder and CEO Joanne de Vries.

“This event will run annually for three years and is FOF’s unique contribution to fostering more mentally healthy communities in BC and beyond.”

