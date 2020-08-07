Fundraiser launched for West Kelowna family who lost their home to fire

The family’s Sunview Drive home was destroyed after an accidental fire on Aug. 6

A house at 2180 Sunview Drive in West Kelowna caught on fire on the morning of Aug. 6. (Michael Rodriguez - West K News)

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the West Kelowna family who lost their Sunview Drive home on Aug. 6.

The home was destroyed after an accidental fire on Thursday morning. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread too much to the neighbouring home, which was fortunately vacant.

The fundraiser was organized by family member, Hayden Smith. According to the page, he lived in the home with his mother, stepfather, and his sister and her boyfriend.

“During this time with COVID and everything on delay, we are asking for help,” he wrote.

“We lost all our belongings including the stuff we use to go to work.”

A small grass fire was also ignited by the heat in the back portion of the property, and Kelowna Fire Department assistant fire chief Chad Gartrell said he hoped the incident will remind property owners to keep their homes fire smart.

“This is a good reminder for homeowners that live along the wildland interface to ensure they fire smart priority zone one around their properties to prevent house to forest ignition,” he said.

Black Press Media has reached out to Smith and his family. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

To donate to the family, visit their fundraising page.

