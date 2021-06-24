Fundraiser starts for Armstrong family who lost house in fire

A GoFundMe campaign with a $10K goal was launched a few days ago

Community support is rolling in for a family that lost everything in a fire June 16.

Large plumes of dark smoke could be seen throughout Armstrong as the house in the 3600 block of Sage Avenue burned.

The fire, which sparked shortly after 1:30 p.m., destroyed the house the Reinsma family has called home since 1990 and all of their belongings.

Armstrong Fire Chief Ian Cummings said everyone got out safely and there were no injuries as a result of the blaze, but two days later, a notice was shared saying the family cat is missing.

Luckily, the cat has since been located. Some good news, said City of Armstrong community services manager Warren Smith.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise funds for the long-term residents of the Armstrong community.

“As a community, we would love to get donations for the family living in the home to help them try and rebuild their life,” campaign organizer Autumn White writes.

The ‘Community support for the Reinsma house fire’ fundraiser on GoFundMe has a $10,000 goal and donations have already started to trickle in.

To donate, visit gofundme.com.

READ MORE: Explosions heard from Armstrong house fire

READ MORE: Family cat still missing, days after fire destroys Armstrong home

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.