Funds authorized for boat dock in Kaleden

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has authorized $60,000 for the installation of a boat dock in Kaleden.

Construction of the Pioneer Park boat launch and parking project began late in 2018.

At present, the work completed includes drainage infrastructure, curbing, most of the asphalt and a new two-stall boat launch.

The money, which will come from the Electoral Area I Community Works (Gas Tax) Reserve Fund, will be used to install a new dock between the two stalls and to complete the final paving.

John Kurvink, finance manager at the regional district, said the project meets the criteria for the Community Works Gas Tax Program.

