Music by the talented Ben Klick served as a nice soundtrack during the Okanagan Mission Senior Centre Society’s 50th anniversary party on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Kelowna Capital News)

Future unknown for Kelowna seniors’ activity centre

Okanagan Mission Senior Centre Society celebrates 50 years, but hopes to celebrate many more

The Okanagan Mission Senior Centre Society celebrated 50 years of memories and fun last Saturday at their beloved centre on Hobson Road.

Cake was cut, stories swapped, art was displayed and history was relived through old photo albums during the party that drew people of all ages to celebrate the society’s 50 years in the building they’ve called home since 1973.

Cake was cut and served in celebration of the Okanagan Mission Senior Centre Society’s 50th anniversary on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Caitlin Clow – Kelowna Capital News)

But underlying the buzz of the celebration and music by country artist Ben Klick was uncertainty, as the future of the Okanagan Mission Activity Centre remains unknown.

READ MORE: Rutland townhouse project will ‘step it up a notch’: Kelowna Councillor

READ MORE: West Kelowna’s Crystal Mountain to reopen this winter under new management

The centre is a special place for more than 300 senior members, said president Grace Egeland.

But it’s possible the centre, otherwise known as Dawe’s House, could be demolished to enlarge the park space at Sarsons Beach and increase the parking lot size.

City of Kelowna parks and building planning manager Robert Parlane said the demolition slated for 2020 is not the activity centre, but rather another structure on the southern portion of the property.

The city wants to remove the hedging and fencing to expand the green space near Sarsons Beach, he said.

He added that “no firm decisions” have been made at this time regarding the future of the beloved activity centre.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr offered words of support to the members of Okanagan Mission Senior Centre Society during its 50th anniversary celebration on Saturday. (Caitlin Clow – Kelowna Capital News)

“From the second I walked in here…I immediately saw and felt the value of this place,” Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr said to the more than 100 attendees at the anniversary party.

“This space is amazing,” he said. “It means a lot for the people here in the community and it’s definitely worth keeping.”

He said although the issue is not in the federal jurisdiction, he would do anything he can to use his influence to advocate for the space.

“The City of Kelowna is really, really proud of the seniors’ centre,” added Kelowna city councillor Maxine DeHart.

“I don’t think there is a better location in the city to have a building like this.”

Parlane said the City of Kelowna purchased the former residence in 1973 and converted it for community use.

“It’s really not well designed for community use,” he said.

But, he acknowledged it has great views and has become very popular with the people who use it.

“The (property) was bought with the intention of creating beach access,” he said.

“There were no conditions upon purchase.”

Seniors Minister Filomena Tassi visited the centre alongside Fuhr during last month’s visit to the Kelowna area and praised the centre and the society for all they do, Fuhr explained.

Egeland said instead of demolition, she would rather see fundraising and renovations to upgrade the waterfront space.

“We want our home,” she said.

Parlane said renovations could be an option.

“No decisions have been made, so I can’t say yes or no,” he said.

“It has to be an option on the table until decisions are made.”

The city’s capital plan has proposed the construction of a new activity centre at Mission Recreation Park and Parlane said the development of a new centre could render the Sarsons Beach house redundant.

Talk of designating a seniors’ activity centre near the H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre doesn’t leave a good taste in the society president’s mouth.

Egeland said the cement building with small windows inside the centre won’t ever have the same magic or homey vibe that the senior members love so much about their current location.

“If the place came down,” she said. “I can’t see myself working hard for the society in a place that’s not worthwhile.”

Parlane said community consultation would be undertaken if a new centre is to be constructed to create a “welcoming centre.”

READ MORE: Truck rolls of Lakeshore Road inches from Kelowna home

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Members of the Okanagan Mission Senior Centre Society are worried about the future of their centre. (Caitlin Clow - Kelowna Capital News)

Previous story
B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: risk of thunderstorms

High 27 degrees

Community Calendar events for July 31 to Aug 7

To have your event featured in this story submit the details to… Continue reading

Dear Editor: Mountain biking should not be allowed in any natural area

They are inanimate objects and have no rights

New signs remind boaters Clean Drain Dry to prevent spread of invasive species

The economic impacts of aquatic invasive species is estimated to be $43 million per year

Kelowna RibFest weekend only weeks away

Fourth Annual Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest kicks off Aug. 23.

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

Okanagan boil water notice rescinded

Residents of Vernon’s Tronson Road from Kin Beach to Tavistock under boil advisory since Friday

B.C. raising highway maintenance standards for winter driving

Major routes to be ‘bare pavement’ 24 hours after snowfall

B.C. Grade 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

Roses are red, violets are blue, this Okanagan vineyard has something for you

House of Rose winery creates a vibrant atmosphere for music, outdoors and wine lovers

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

Okanagan Old Town Farm Market prides itself on its fresh offerings

Will Hawkins has been in the produce business his whole life

Ousted at league playoffs, Okanagan FC reflect on season’s end

OKFC lost 2-1 in the knockout playoff game against the leagues’s top team

Eli’s death remains unanswered: RCMP are still investigating

Over a month after Eli’s murder, RCMP have no updates

Most Read