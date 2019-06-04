Garbage habituated bear euthanized in North Okanagan

Three residents were handed violation tickets for not protecting their property from bears

Three Armstrong residents were handed violation tickets from BC Conservation for failing to take the appropriate measures to prevent bears from coming onto their property.

A young habituated bear had to be euthanized on May 24 in the Highland Park Drive of Armstrong due to the residents’ inability to keep the bear out of their yards.

According to the City of Armstrong, Highland Park Drive is a problematic area for bear complaints.

Over the past three years, there have been more than 160 calls to BC Conservation Services related to bear complaints in the city. This year there have been 26 calls for service alone, which Conservation indicates as the problem increasing.

Warren Smith the communications services manager with the city said the problem exists due to many residents not taking the appropriate steps to ensuring their property is bear proof.

“Steps must be taken by residents to ensure that the community is not put at further risk and ultimately ensuring no further bears become habituated,” he said.

Residents who fail to comply may receive violation tickets and if warranted, court action.

Steps that can be taken to prevent another bear from becoming habituated and putting residents at risk include but are not limited to:

  • Keep garbage inside or securely stored until the morning (7am) of garbage collection.
  • Pet food should not be left unattended outside, bring in the food dish between feedings.
  • Covering your compost with a light cover of lime, dirt or a heavy cover of grass clippings will also assist with odours if the conflict persists the compost bin may have to be removed.
  • Use bird feeders only in the winter when bears are hibernating and natural bird food is limited.
  • Barbeques are a strong bear attractant due to the smells and cooked food sometimes left behind. Take the steps to clean or burn off any leftover food residue.

To report a bear incident contact the BC Conservation Officer 24 hour Hotline 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).

