Garnet Valley Road in Summerland blocked as crews fight wildfire

Homes in Summerland from Wildhorse Road north have been evacuated as Mount Eneas fire continues

Roadblocks are set up along Garnet Valley Road in Summerland as fire crews continue to fight the Mount Eneas fire.

A roadblock at Garnet Valley Road and Jones Flat Road is in place, allowing local traffic on the road. At Garnet Valley Road and Wildhorse Road, traffic is not permitted except for emergency and firefighting vehicles.

The lightning-caused fire began south of Peachland on July 17. It has since grown to an estimated 1,000 hectares and is classified as out of control.

Homes along Garnet Valley Road from Wildhorse Road north are under an evacuation order, and properties along Garnet Valley Road from Jones Flat Road to Wildhorse Road are under an evacuation alert.

Fire crews have been working on the fire overnight, putting in guards and backburning.

Crews and equipment, including firefighting helicopters are at the fire.

