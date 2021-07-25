Garrison fire, 33 km west of Princeton, jumps in size again

Two large properties on evacuation order, 139 on alert

The Garrison fire, burning near East Gate and Manning Park, 33 km west of Princeton, has jumped in size again.

On Sunday July 25, BC Wildfire measured the blaze at 1,150 hectares. The same day, two large properties were put on evacuation order and another 139 addresses in the area remain on evacuation alert.

Just Saturday, July 24, the fire was 450 hectares, compared to 45 hectares on Friday, July 23.

The fire is described as out of control.

A BC Wildfire information release stated: “Growth observed in the last 24 hours reflects the fuel type and wind conditions in the area contributing to increased fire activity.”

The release also stated that heavy equipment is being used to contain the blaze.

“This fire is being monitored with aerial resources and industry partners…to assist,” the release said.

