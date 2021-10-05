Petro Canada pumps selling at 157.9 Tuesday, Oct. 5, while Super Save on is selling for 143.9. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Gas jumps 14 cents in Vernon

Petro Canada selling regular fuel for 157.9

The price of fuel has jumped 14 cents at, at least, one gas station in Vernon Tuesday afternoon.

The marquee at Petro Canada on 25th Avenue says regular fuel is pumping for 157.9 while across the street, Super Save Gas is still pumping at 143.9.

Pumps in Vancouver are floating around that 155.9-per-litre mark. Motorists can fill up in Kelowna between 146.9 and 148.9, according to GasBuddy. Most gas stations in Vernon are reportedly still pumping at 143.9.

Farmington, B.C., has the cheapest gas in the province at 127.9.

READ MORE: Oyama library closure hits community in the heart

READ MORE: Federal Court settlement approved for day scholars at Indian residential schools

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon

Previous story
Gasoline sales plunge to lowest level in 20 years during first year of pandemic
Next story
Family of campers nearly run over by truck east of Harrison Hot Springs

Just Posted

Sarah Harper and Stu Smith in their garden. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
‘The right veggie for the end of the world’: Hot pepper farmers weather a challenging summer

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is conducting brush pile burning. They said smoke may be visible from the city and from Highway 1. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort conducting brush pile burns

A dog in a witch costume for Halloween. (Yama Markus/Pixabay)
Morning Start: Ancient cultures believed Halloween costumes hid them from ghosts

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is extending the deadline of its housing needs survey for Electoral Areas B, D, and F until Oct. 31, 2021. (File photo)
Housing needs survey deadline extended for some Columbia Shuswap electoral areas