(Photo - @thehypekelowna/Instagram)

Get hyped for Kelowna’s newest retail store

The store will feature a variety of sneakers and high-end clothing

Are you in the market for new sneakers or clothing? Kelowna’s newest store is just for you.

The Hype is going to be the first of its kind in Kelowna as its going to feature anything and everything for the sneaker and streetwear community. Nikes and Yeezy’s are just some of the feature shoe brands while they’ll also have rare merchandise from Supreme, Takashi Murikami, and more.

Customers can buy new items, as well as sell or trade their items to the store.

While the store’s grand opening is Sunday, May 22 at 11 a.m., the location hasn’t been announced yet. They are announcing it tonight (May 21).

