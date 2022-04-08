Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past

Madison Bridal

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, April 9, 1892

Four men in town built a flat-bottomed boat at the wharf with plans to use it to go down the river here. The boat was approximately 18 feet long and 24 inches deep, with a sail attached. A large crowd gathered to witness the departure of the men with their two large dogs and baggage. Any movement caused water to come up over the gunwale, so they had to stay still.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, April 5, 1902

The Irish Social and Benevolent Society hosted a concert and dance with music by the Cosgrove Orchestra. The dance and concert was held in the opera house and was a crowded event.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, April 9, 1912

The contract for the construction of the new hospital was awarded to O.W. Abrahamson. The directors of the Revelstoke Hospital Society did not have time to call tenders in the usual way as there was a rush to complete the hospital before the winter. Expenditures for the project would be between $65,000 to $70,000. Construction began immediately.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 6, 1922

The No. 2 Fire Brigade saved the Selkirk Hotel from an incendiary attempt. After returning the building to safety, the fire alarms rang again later in the day for a fire at McRae’s store in the Howson Block on Mackenzie Avenue. Both brigades came to fight the fire, but unfortunately, the store was gutted. Bews drug store and Sturdy Hardware were also considerably damaged by smoke and water.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, April 8, 1932

Over 200 people attended the Ski Club Ball at the Masonic Hall. The dance was held to show public appreciation to Bob Lymburne, the new world ski champion, and to raise funds to reimburse him for his Olympic expenses. Nels Nelsen gave a speech congratulating Lymburne. Several other prizes were given out for the winter ski tournament.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, April 9, 1942

The Wartime Prices and Trade Board announced that sugar for canning and preserving would not have to be rationed. In addition to the normal sugar ration of three quarters of a pound per person per week, individuals could purchase half a pound of sugar for every pound of fruit they planned to can, or three-quarters a pound of sugar for every pound of fruit made into a jam or jelly.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 10, 1952

The census figures had 5,041 people recorded in the Revelstoke provincial electoral district, with 2,917 in Revelstoke, 1,877 north of the Columbia River, and 247 south of the Columbia. This was an increase from 1941, in which 3,064 people were in the district and 2,106 in Revelstoke.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 5, 1962

A fire destroyed the Canadian Legion building. The fire brigade was only able to keep the flames from the adjoining building. The building was historic in Revelstoke, as it was built as the first hospital. It was later moved to First and Garden, where it eventually became the Canadian Legion.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 6, 1972

People lined up at the forum two and a half hours early for the final game in the Monashee hockey league between Revelstoke and Golden. A record of almost 2,000 fans packed the arena. The Selkirks finished top in the league, with a score of 10 to 4.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 7, 1982

The firemen and ambulance moved in to Revelstoke’s new fire hall on Fourth and Campbell. The old premise was on Second Street adjoining City Hall. The biggest change was the size, but new amenities also included an alarm room, modernized phone system, electric doors on eight bays, and a training tower.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 8, 1992

A coal train derailed after plowing into a mudslide near Greely Crossing, about 10km east of Revelstoke. Over 20 coal cars and three diesel units flipped when the braking system was engaged, and one diesel car caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, and nobody was injured. More than 800 feet of track was ripped up and would need to be replaced.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, April 10, 2002

The planned closure of Big Eddy Elementary School was announced. With budget cuts of almost 10 percent, the school board could not justify the cost of keeping a school for 82 students when other options were available. Before officially closing the school, they would have to hold a public meeting and invite written submissions. Parents planned to oppose the school closure.

Madison Bridal is the collections manager intern at the Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

