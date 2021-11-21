Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 18

The City Hotel was owned by the Caley Brothers, and was located at 521 First St. West. It was built in 1900, and burned down in 1913. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 1127)

Madison Bridal

Collections Manager Intern, Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, Nov. 21, 1891

Louise Beavo, who worked in the Columbia House hotel on Front Street, died at the age of 32, of rheumatic fever. Her burial marker is the oldest remaining marker at the Revelstoke cemetery. An article about her funeral gave a detailed description of the cemetery in 1891, saying it was “picturesquely situated on an elevated plateau circled by the Columbia River, and close under the shadow of one of the dozen mountains which almost overhang the town”. The cemetery was about a half mile north of town at the time, reached by a winding trail in the forest, and held about a dozen graves, some of which were fenced in with cedar pickets.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Nov. 16, 1901

A sidewalk was put in from the City Hotel to opposite the post office. They hoped to extend the sidewalk to Third Street.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, Nov. 15, 1911

At the Poultry Association meeting, Revelstoke agreed to host the next provincial Poultry Show here from January 2nd – 4th 1912. A meeting would be held later in November to repair the coops.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 17, 1921

The Canadian Bank of Commerce held a ceremony to unveil an Honor Roll plaque for staff that served in the Great War. Five of the officers named on the plaque enlisted from the Revelstoke branch: Lieut. Henry Leopold Breakey, Corporal John Campbell Dow, Gunner Charles Alfred Field, Second Lieut. Edwin Ibbotson, and Lieut. Maitland Percy Lane. A brief biography of each was read at the ceremony. The plaque is now in Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Nov. 20, 1931

A couple of dances were held in Revelstoke including the Fire Brigade’s annual banquet and dance at the Orange Hall and the Rotary Club’s annual dance hosted at the Masonic Hall.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Nov. 20, 1941

A universal gun carrier came to Revelstoke with the war savings campaign tour. It was the first time this part of the country had an opportunity to see mechanized military equipment. The carrier belonged to the 1st Battalion Rocky Mountain Rangers, a battalion that included many men from Revelstoke. The demonstration generated a lot of interest, and families of men in the battalion, citizens, and children from both Selkirk and Central school gathered to see the demonstration of the carrier.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 15, 1951

The Nursery Auxiliary of the Queen Victoria Hospital hosted their third Fall Fashion Show. The Civic Centre was filled with those attending the event.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 16, 1961

Two hundred people attended a public meeting regarding the potential building of a civic arena. There was a unanimous vote in favour of the arena. The meeting was held to get public opinion and clarify some information.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 18, 1971

Fill placement at Mica Dam ended for the season. After the 3rd full season of construction, it was already the highest earthfill dam in Canada at 640 feet above bedrock. It was only surpassed in North America by the Oroville Dam. They estimated by the end of 1972 the Mica Dam would be the highest earthfill dam outside of Russia. Other construction for the season at Mica would continue into December.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 18, 1981

The Cross Country Ski Club prepared for the season. As the oldest and largest ski club in B.C., it grew to have 180 members in the cross country division by 1981. Parks Canada did the plowing of Mount Revelstoke for the club, and maintenance would be done by volunteers. The Youth Development Program Registration opened the following week. The Club also planned for touring on Sundays, and races throughout the year, including holding the Okanagan Championships at the end of January 1982.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Nov. 20, 1991

Over 100 seniors and residents attended a meeting regarding developing the old Selkirk School property on 6th street. They were discussing having a senior’s retirement complex on the property, and held the meeting to get input on design and what senior’s would like to see included. Most individuals stressed the importance of convenience and affordability.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Nov. 21, 2001

After 16 years of operation in Revelstoke, the local Big Brothers and Big Sisters group was shutting down. Before they did, they gave the remainder of their operating fund to the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society.

