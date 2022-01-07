Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 6

The S.S. Revelstoke in the Big Bend Canyon on the Columbia River 4 miles north of Revelstoke. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 695)

Collections Manager Intern, Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, January 9, 1892

Court Revelstoke, No. 752, I.O.F. held their first annual ball in Revelstoke. The ballroom was decorated with flags, trophies, rifles, swords and axes, stag and buffalo horns, and skins as tapestry. Musicians were brought in from Kamloops.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, January 8, 1902

The S.S. Revelstoke steamboat had its official launch. Many citizens from Revelstoke took the train to Arrowhead to commemorate the launch at Nakusp, including the directors of Revelstoke Navigation Co., the mayor, city council, and members of the board of trade. The boat was said to be a model boat, made with quality design and the best materials. Citizens were excited that it would open communication with the Big Bend.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, January 6, 1912

Revelstoke hosted its Second Annual Winter Poultry Show. The show was hosted in the drill hall, and was a big success, with over three hundred birds entered in the contest.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, January 5, 1922

Nearly 600 people attended the programs at the Y.M.C.A. on New Year’s Day. The morning program was for younger children, the afternoon was for the juniors, and a volleyball game and basketball game were held later in the day.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, January 8, 1932

Bob Lymburne would receive a “rousing sendoff” from citizens at the train station as they wished him luck for the Olympic Trials in Quebec. Bob Lymburne, a local ski jumper, was the only one who neared the 240 foot mark and Nels Nelsen’s record. In fact, Bob beat the world record in a practice jump.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, January 8, 1942

Avolie Theatre hosted a silent movie picture showing the 1st battalion of the Rocky Mountain Rangers. There was a lot of local interest from friends and family of the many local men that were part of the battalion. The picture featured the battalion in Prince Rupert, Prince George, Jasper, Kamloops, Fraser Canyon, Vancouver and Nanaimo.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, January 4, 1952

British Columbia had a record year in mineral production value in 1951, with an estimated worth of more than $164,000,000. Revelstoke was listed as one of the areas with high amounts of silver-lead-zinc activity.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, January 4, 1962

60 juniors participated in a ski clinic held here in town. They ended the clinic with a tournament at Mount Revelstoke National Park. A crowd of people came to watch the tournament.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, January 6, 1972

For the Centennial Year of British Columbia joining confederation, the Revelstoke and Regional Area “B” Centennial Committee presented outstanding citizenship awards to 21 members of the region. All those awarded were nominated by local citizens.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, January 6, 1982

The emergent capital funding for complete interior renovation of Selkirk Elementary School was approved, and would cost close to $800,000. Interior renovations and the addition of board offices for Mountain View School were estimated at $1.2 million. School trustees approved the planning for Selkirk, and they estimated the job would go to tenders in March.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, January 8, 1992

A study by B.C. transit recommended that Revelstoke have its own city bus service. The study estimated that between 75-125 people would use the service daily. They presented two options: either a HandyDART van with door to door service, or a 25 passenger minibus with fixed routes through Big Eddy, Columbia Park to Arrow Heights and the hospital and ski area, and downtown.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, January 9, 2002

A home chimney fire on New Year’s Eve was the last call to the fire department in 2001. It was a busy year for the fire department. The department had the most calls since 1997, with 69 calls in total. Despite the increase in calls, there was less property damage in 2001.

