The unique Goga (goat yoga) classes begin again this Sunday at Cindy and Jeff Campbell’s Green Mountain Road farm. (Submitted photo)

Goat yoga: meditation with a cuddly twist at Okanagan farm

The summer time goat yoga classes resume at Jeff and Cindy Campbell’s Green Mountain Road farm

They’re not kidding.

Merging the farmyard antics of their people-loving goats and the tranquility and meditation of yoga has turned out to be a winning combination for the Campbell family.

Starting again this Sunday at Jeff and Cindy Campbell’s GottaGoat Farm on Green Mountain Road will be the weekly Goga (goat yoga) classes.

Three years ago the couple, who are also very much into animal rescue, happened to see on the internet the unlikely combination (although not to them) of how successful goats and yoga could be.

“We found quite a few people were interested, they came out and had just a ton of fun with all the little baby goats running around,” said Cindy. “Just being able to share the experience of being around the goats combined with the yoga component is something people certainly enjoy. People enjoy having yoga in their lives and we enjoy having the goats in our lives so just putting them together became a really cool way of interacting with people.”

And while the goats can be a bit of a disruption when it comes to yoga, Campbell believes the animals presence only adds to the experience.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Goats get in downward dog at B.C. ranch

“Yes there are a lot of distractions, especially when people want to stop and get a picture of their friend who has goat standing on them but that’s all part of the fun,” she said.

Registration can be done online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/goga-goat-yoga-tickets-61203518371 which also lists a number of important details concerning the visit and their Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/GottaGoat

As well, Cindy can be reached at cindy@gottagoat.com or 250-493-4065.

Classes are scheduled for most Sundays from now until September and run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Russia accused of ‘backsliding’ on doping reforms in track

Just Posted

BC Hydro moving forward with Wildlife Enhancement Project

They have selected Burton Flats, south of Nakusp on the east side of the reservoir

CP Rail received $31,500 penalty for effluent discharge in Golden

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has received a $31,500 penalty for environmental pollution… Continue reading

Revelstoke cyclist fundraising for kids cancer research

Danielle Hebert Special to the Review Emily Horkley has been aware and… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 5

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Rain for Revelstoke, no new fires in the Southeast Fire Centre

Roads and weather conditions today

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

B.C. VIEWS: Urban environmental ‘emergency’ routine wears thin

Forests, killer whales stubbornly defy predictions they are dying out

Shaughnessy created the Summerland Development Company

Initiatives made Summerland the most prosperous community in the Okanagan by 1909

Canada’s military spies can collect, share info on Canadians, directive says

Data may be kept and used to support authorized defence intelligence operations

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

Needle and knife allegedly found during elementary school field trip

Parents outraged after finding out grade 3 students were allegedly instructed to pick up garbage near Vernon beach without their permission

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

Most Read