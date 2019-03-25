A group of RSS students is hoping to raise $10,000 for a trip to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre. (GoFundMe photo)

GoFundMe created for student trip to marine science centre

The group needs $10,000

A GoFundMe page has been created for Revelstoke students hoping to travel to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre.

The trip would allow the students hands on experience with ecological research and learning about subjects like biodiversity and human disturbances on the environment.

The cost per student is approximately $1,500.

“This trip would be really valuable to all of us, as senior students this is our last chance to get these experiences before its time to choose our career paths,” the webpage reads.

READ MORE: Bringing a little bit of magic to Revelstoke Secondary School

The students are a diverse group of photographers, artists and athletes coming together with a love of biology.

“Getting funding for this trip would mean the world to us, every dollar gets us closer to our main goal of marine education,” the webpage reads.

The Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre provides access to a remarkable diversity of marine, terrestrial, freshwater and cultural sites of the North East Pacific Basin.

Established in 1972, the centre is a permanent base for marine and coastal-oriented field operations on the west coast of Canada.

The centre is a shared campus of the UVic, UBC, University of Alberta, University of Calgary and Simon Fraser University.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stormy Daniels’ ex-lawyer Avenatti charged with trying to extort millions from Nike
Next story
‘Cowardly acts’ towards homeless continue in Osoyoos

Just Posted

GoFundMe created for student trip to marine science centre

The group needs $10,000

Revelstoke bowl turner expanding to bigger markets

Corin Flood turns hundreds of bowls a year in his back yard shop

Revelstoke Grizzlies to play game five against Kelowna Chiefs tonight

The conference series is tied 2-2

All regional district fields and ball diamonds closed

Soaking ground leads to closure of CSRD sports fields to prevent damage

Clovechok sitting on Select Standing Committee of Finance and Government Services

Catching up with the MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody

Father-son duo at B.C. Children’s Hospital helps new dads fight depression

The pair teamed up to introduce the only known research-based mindfulness workshop for new dads

Mexican restaurant in B.C. told to take down Mexican flag

General manager of Primo’s Mexican Grill in White Rock: ‘I’ve never heard of anything like this’

B.C. NDP moves to provide tax credits, tax cut for LNG Canada

Provincial sales tax break of $596 million repayable after construction

COLUMN: Smart phone too powerful a tool to yank from students’ hands

Rather than ban them from schools, let’s teach kids to harness their phone’s power and use it properly

‘Cowardly acts’ towards homeless continue in Osoyoos

RCMP confirm they are investigating two incidents of assault on a homeless person

Young mother dies in Highway 3 semi collision

According to friends the victim was on her way to work, to a job she started earlier in the week

Animals seized again from North Okanagan property

Animals to be seized not yet confirmed

B.C. river cleanup crew finds bag of discarded sex toys

Chilliwack volunteers stumble on unexpected find while removing 600 lbs of trash from riverway

Most Read