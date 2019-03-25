GoFundMe created for student trip to marine science centre

A group of RSS students is hoping to raise $10,000 for a trip to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre. (GoFundMe photo)

A GoFundMe page has been created for Revelstoke students hoping to travel to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre.

The trip would allow the students hands on experience with ecological research and learning about subjects like biodiversity and human disturbances on the environment.

The cost per student is approximately $1,500.

“This trip would be really valuable to all of us, as senior students this is our last chance to get these experiences before its time to choose our career paths,” the webpage reads.

READ MORE: Bringing a little bit of magic to Revelstoke Secondary School

The students are a diverse group of photographers, artists and athletes coming together with a love of biology.

“Getting funding for this trip would mean the world to us, every dollar gets us closer to our main goal of marine education,” the webpage reads.

The Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre provides access to a remarkable diversity of marine, terrestrial, freshwater and cultural sites of the North East Pacific Basin.

Established in 1972, the centre is a permanent base for marine and coastal-oriented field operations on the west coast of Canada.

The centre is a shared campus of the UVic, UBC, University of Alberta, University of Calgary and Simon Fraser University.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.