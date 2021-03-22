Vernon’s Kevin Morin and Michelle Stewart, with their twin boys Acadion and Chiron. A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the family as they wait in Vancouver for a medical diagnosis on Chiron. (GoFundMe photo)

Vernon’s Kevin Morin and Michelle Stewart, with their twin boys Acadion and Chiron. A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the family as they wait in Vancouver for a medical diagnosis on Chiron. (GoFundMe photo)

GoFundMe launched for Vernon family

Michelle Stewart and Kevin Morin await diagnosis on one of their twin boys

A Vernon family is grateful for community support as they try to get a diagnosis on one of their twin sons.

Michelle Stewart and Kevin Morin are the parents of Acadion and Chiron, and as they grew, the parents noticed Chiron wasn’t reaching milestones at the same rate as his brother. They also noticed some repetitive behaviour and that his eyes weren’t working well together.

Because of COVID, assessments for Chiron had to wait. That was until last week when the family was able to see an optometrist who believes there’s an issue with Chiron’s optic nerve, and he would need to see a pediatrician as soon as possible.

“They were able to see one a few days later who told them Chiron needs an emergency MRI at BC Children’s Hospital so that the pediatric neurologist could be involved,” said Michelle’s mother, Jacquie, on a GoFundMe page started for the family.

At this point, the doctor and optometrist suspect optic nerve hypoplasia, a condition in which one or both optic nerves don’t form right. Often children with this condition have minor delays in reaching milestones to more serious cognitive impairments. There are several therapies that are able to offset this condition including vision therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, physiotherapy, and hormone therapy.

Kevin is the family’s sole provider and has to take time off work for Chiron’s appointments to be the driver and to take care of Acadion while Michelle is with Chiron.

That’s part of the reason the GoFundMe campaign was started.

“We are starting this GoFundMe to get a headstart in case we need financial backup due to a long stay in Vancouver or just to make up for the lost wages in the next few weeks while we get Chiron connected to support,” wrote Michelle. “Any and all extra will go to specialists and programs that aren’t covered to make sure that Chiron gets the best start in life possible.”

The family’s hotel in the Lower Mainland is paid for through a family residency program. Michelle understands people are struggling during this time of a pandemic and any donation or even sharing their story would be great.

“We are all trying to stay as positive as we can,” she said. “We do have waves of anxiety and sadness especially of the unknown but we are grateful that we are finally being connected to resources. We are hoping for the best with the MRI and it will ease our hearts and minds to have some answers.”

As of Sunday night, March 21, nearly $1,300 had been raised toward a goal of $5,000.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers draw Salmon Arm, West Kelowna in BCHL pod

READ MORE: Vernon history in pictures


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donationsmedical bills

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One in five B.C. transactions being paid in cash
Next story
2nd Canadian goes on trial in China on spying charges

Just Posted

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. In Salmon Arm on March 11, guests, staff and support personnel at the Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter at McGuire Lake were vaccinated. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Interior Health begins immunization of workers in high-risk locations as age cohorts expand

Additional supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine has made it possible to direct doses.

Xena Szkotak passed through Revelstoke on March 19. She spent the next day resting, but left the day after. “Walking is addicting,” she said. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Woman walking 8,000 km across Canada passes through Revelstoke

Xena Szkotak is hiking Highway 1 to raise awareness for MMIW

Columbia Basin Trust has announced $1 million in funding for technology upgrades for non-profits. (File photo)
CBT funds to address technology gaps for Revelstoke non-profits

The trust allocated $1 million to 178 organization across the region

One year into the pandemic and the Kootenay Association for Science and Technology (KAST) has helped hundreds of businesses in the Kootenays impacted by COVID-19 get help with digital transformation. (KAST photo)
Kootenay Association for Science and Technology looks back on year of helping businesses

One year into the pandemic and the Kootenay Association for Science and… Continue reading

Elizabeth (left) and Suzanne Haupt on the steps of Revelstoke Museum and Archives. The sisters worked for the Revelstoke Museum and Archives and the Revelstoke Railway Museum as student interns from September 2020 to March 2021. (Contributed)
Revelstoke Museum & Archives weathers the COVID storm

Attendance dropped but grant assistance allowed for continued operations

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

One man was arrested after two women were assaulted in Victoria on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after pregnant woman randomly punched in Victoria

Second woman also attacked, officer assaulted during arrest

Three-year-old Adia Leidums skiing at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Image courtesy of Erich Leidums)
Fernie toddler wins hearts with adorable skiing pep-talks

Three-year-old Adia Leidums is world-famous after being mic’d-up by her dad as she skis Fernie Alpine Resort

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Penny Ballem update B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination timelines at the B.C. legislature, March 18, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate remains high, 15 deaths on weekend

556 cases to Saturday, 598 to Sunday, 631 on Monday

Vernon Fire Rescue and RCMP respond to a dumpster fire in the 4000 block of 32nd Street Monday morning, March 22, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
UPDATE: Fireworks suspected in Vernon dumpster fire

Small blaze not threatening any structures under investigation

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

L to R: Saik’uz First Nation Coun. Jasmine Thomas and Chief Priscilla Mueller (Aman Parhar - Omineca Express)
Northern B.C. addiction treatment centre not off the table yet, says First Nations

Culturally appropriate centre much needed in B.C.’s north

Harry Richardson was found guilty on four counts at the Nelson Courthouse on Monday after a 2019 standoff with police. File photo
Man who fired at RCMP officers in rural Kootenays found guilty on 4 charges

But a judge ruled Harry Richardson was innocent of attempted murder

Most Read