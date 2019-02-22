GoFundMe

GoFundMe reaches halfway mark after death of beloved Central Okanagan yogi

A fundraiser was started for Tessa Hutton’s family

  • Feb. 22, 2019 4:00 p.m.
  • News

The community is rallying to support a family through a fundraiser after the death of a well-known yoga instructor.

Tessa Hutton was the owner of the Moga West Kelowna, a yoga studio that offers classes for mother’s to be.

The studio announced that with Hutton’s death this week, “this devastating news has hit us all hard,” it said in a Facebook post

Amy Rauscher, the owner of the Moga studio in Kelowna, said she’s known Hutton for three years.

“She was like family to us,” she said. “She was just so loving and she was so excited to be involved, be nice help her now and her mom is leaving behind her daughter.”

READ MORE: From dragon boat racer to wheelchair: Fundraiser held for Kelowna woman suffering from MS

A GoFundMe was started in order to help her family.

“Tessa was a huge part in the community as a pre and post-natal yoga teacher, along with teaching classes around town. Many of us have been blessed to have Tessa be part of our journey. If you know Tessa, you know her transition to motherhood was the most powerful and amazing experience. She found her truth in Isla-Faye. Her daughter was — and still is — her world. Tessa’s main priority was providing her daughter (with) a beautiful life every day,” the GoFundMe said.

“When we think of Tessa, we thought of rose quartz (the stone) that represents unconditional love and positive energy, an important one for healing. So if you want to try this to see if it helps you in healing, grab a rose quartz stone, hold it close to your heart, inhale and exhale love and any good memories of Tessa into it,” Moga Moms wrote on its Facebook page.

The fundraiser has already reached half of its $10,000 mark. You can find the GoFundMe by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/rememberingtessa.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna subdivision slope erosion fuels landslide fears

Just Posted

‘This province has never ending secrets’: Canada jays in Revelstoke largely unstudied

John Woods spoke at the last CRED Talk on Canada’s unofficial national bird

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death has not been released

Readers weigh in: Should shock collars on dogs be banned?

We asked and you had a lot to say. Here’s some of what

Roads, weather, avalanche conditions for Revelstoke area today

Watch for slippery sections

Arrest made in Kamloops kidnapping case

Robert James Rennie was located and arrested Feb. 21 by the Penticton RCMP

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Okanagan man breeds surplus of snake food – advertises free mice to a good home

Diablo, a Bull Python, eats only one mouse per week.

Crews continuing to clear rock north of Summerland

Site has had no movement for the past eight days

UPDATE: One dead after crash on Highway 97A near Armstrong

Police have confirmed that one person is dead following an accident on Highway 97A Friday

Multi-vehicle collision slows traffic on Highway 1

Trans-Canada Highway reduced to single lane between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Developer makes an effort to help Okanagan students left homeless after flood

U-Two developer is making an effort to help university students who were left in a lurch

Alleged Okanagan sex offender arrested in P.E.I.

Offences occurred while Ivan Glen Winchester was living in Summerland between 2006 and 2010

B.C. Special Olympics officially underway in Vernon

Athlete’s Oath: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

Vancouver Aquarium wants your help to name a baby killer whale

The public helped name Springer’s first calf, Spirit, and is being asked to help with the second

Most Read