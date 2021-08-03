File photo.

Grand Forks man allegedly assaults paramedics, takes up sword in armed stand-off

Police say the man had been serving house arrest for a prior conviction at the time of the alleged assault

A Grand Forks man remains in custody after he allegedly attacked paramedics and then engaged Mounties in an armed stand-off over the long weekend. The man was under house arrest at the time, according to Grand Forks RCMP.

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said paramedics were called to assist the man, 56, at a home on the 100-block of 81st Avenue at around 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31. The man then allegedly pushed, shoved and swung at two responding paramedics, who left the scene without serious injuries, according to Peppler and BC Emergency Health Services.

The man then “barricaded himself (alone) inside” the residence, surrounded by Grand Forks RCMP and an armed Conservation Officer for around two hours. In that time, Peppler said the man was seen coming in and out of the building while carrying a “medieval-looking sword.”

The man left the residence at around 3 p.m., when Peppler said he engaged Mounties in “a brief scuffle” and had to be subdued by a police Taser. He was then taken to hospital for a mental and physical check-up.

The man is being held in custody pending his next appearance at Grand Forks provincial court on Wednesday, Aug. 18. He had been serving house arrest stemming from a conviction for assaulting a police officer, impaired driving and dangerous driving, Pepler said.

He is being held on an alleged breach of the conditions related to his house arrest. In the meantime, Peppler said Mounties expect to recommend Crown charges against the man for assault, assaulting police officers and for “weapons-related offences.”

Mounties suspect the man had been drinking leading up to Saturday’s alleged attack.

 

