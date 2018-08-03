A car fire has spread to nearby grass near the Penticton Indian Band fish hatchery. (Kristi Patton/Western News)

Grass fire sparks near Penticton Indian Band

Fire near Band fish hatchery

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

A reporter on scene says that the Penticton Indian Band fire depertment and Penticton Fire crews seem to have established control of the fire near the fish hatchery.

“We both heard a ‘kaboom’ and we heard someone kickstart or start their motorcross bike and then peeled up the hill,” said Sandor Kovacs, who witnessed the blaze around 12 p.m.

Kovacs said another witness called the fire department after the person on the bike allegedly left the scene.

More to come.

—-

Original

A car fire has extended to a grass fire near the Penticton Indian Band fish hatchery.

The size and cause of the blaze are not yet known.

A reporter is on scene.

