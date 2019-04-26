Fire suppression came quick from BX-Swan Lake Fire Department as a controlled burn got out of control near a home Friday afternoon. (ennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Grass fire threatens North Okanagan home

A fire broke out just after 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon near Vernon

  • Apr. 26, 2019 3:52 p.m.
A grass fire which broke out early Friday afternoon was quickly stifled thanks to quick reponses.

The blaze started as a controlled burn by homeowners in the north BX area but got out of control and threatened the nearby house.

The actions of the homeowners and BX-Swan Lake Fire Department got the fire quicky under control and prevented any structure damage. Approximately half an acre was burned.

While the risk of the fire spreading was quickly doused, one homeowner was treated with oxygen after inhaling smoke while trying to put the fire out.

There are only a couple days left in the burning season, therefore BX-Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey expects a lot of residents are rushing to get their burning done.

“The burn window ends in two days so we have a lot of people trying to catch up,” said Wacey.

But as the fire danger rating sits at three (moderate), residents are urged to take preventative measures at their homes, such as this homeowner.

“She’s got the best yard possible, she’s fire smarted it, there’s green grass all around the house,” said Wacey.

