Ground search for missing Manning Park hiker ends while family continues to look for clues

Jordan Naterer’s family is still hopeful someone might have information about his disappearance, and are asking people to share this poster.

‘We need something. We need a tent. We need a piece of clothing,’ says mother

After nearly a month, the ground search for Jordan Naterer, missing in Manning Park, was suspended by his family on Nov. 7.

Deteriorating weather made it impossible to continue, said his mother Josie Naterer.

However, Jordan’s family is not giving up searching for the 25-year-old engineer.

Last week, they hired a company that specializes in aerial land surveying.

That firm had already made one sweep of the Frosty Mountain area where Jordan is last believed to have been.

The company uses sensors that recognize colour, and the family hopes it can locate a trace of Jordan’s belongings.

“We are still hopeful,” said Josie. “We need something. We need a tent. We need a piece of clothing.”

Jordan, who lives in Vancouver, was last seen Friday, Oct. 10, after telling friends he was heading out for an overnight hike.

Cellphone pings indicate he was last near Manning’s Windy Joe trail.

Ground Search and Rescue, along with RCMP, searched exhaustively for the man.

When official search efforts ended Oct. 23, pending further information, Jordan’s parents hired a private search company, employing their own helicopters and drones.

A gofundme page had raised $127,514 to aid in the search.

At least 1,400 people have contributed and donations were still coming in on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Josie and Jordan’s father Greg traveled to B.C. from their home in St. John’s, when their son went missing. They have recently returned to Newfoundland. “We have two daughters and it was time for us to come home and look after them.”

Josie said the moment there is any new information “Greg and I are on the first flight back.”

