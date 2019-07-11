Groundwater well licensing workshops offered in Okanagan

All non-domestic groundwater users must have a licence by March 2022

Changes to groundwater licensing could be creating some headaches for users.

To help residents with the process of obtaining a water licence and paying water rental fees, a workshop is coming to town Thursday, July 18.

“This will save members of the community time, errors and money,” said Elizabeth Corbett, who works in the Water Allocation department at the BC Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

The free workshop will help non-domestic groundwater users applying for their water licence. According to the Water Sustainability Act, all non-domestic groundwater users must have a licence by March 2022.

The workshops takes place at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the FLNORD office at 2501-14th Ave. A fourth session may be added if required.

“We are trying to get as many people out to our workshop as possible,” said Corbett.

To request additional details or register for the workshop email elizabeth.corbett@gov.bc.ca or call (250) 260-4635.

For more information and links to checklists on Groundwater Well Licensing requirements visit www.frontcounterbc.gov.bc.ca and click on ‘Read more and apply here’.

READ MORE: Okanagan domestic use water well sign-up frustration mounts

READ MORE: Okanagan water suppliers face drought reality

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

Just Posted

Liam’s Lowdown: Since it’s summer lets get berry technical

What we think is a berry may be anything but

Revelstoke roads and weather: mix of sun today

High 24 degrees

Police find drugs, 20 people at Okanagan problem premise

Search warrant executed July 9 in 2800 block of 35th Street

Revelstoke library fundraising for new technology centre

They requested support from city council at the resent meeting

Revelstoke Aquaducks sweep the podium at the OGOPOGO swim meet

The team swims in Penticton next weekend

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

Workshop helps Okanagan caregivers explore grief and loss

Dementia Dialogues session July 16

OGO e-scooters zooming into the Okanagan

The electric scooter rideshare program will be launched July 12 in Kelowna

UBC Okanagan students awarded residency at Caetani art house

Two students get to live and work at Caetani Cultural Centre in Vernon

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Overdose deaths down 30% so far in 2019, B.C. officials ‘cautiously optimistic’

In May, 84 lives were claimed by illicit drugs, or between two and three deaths each day

Most Read