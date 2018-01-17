Head on collision claims the life of Nelson man

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and Vernon North Okanagan Traffic Services are investigating a fatal collision involving two vehicles, which occurred early Tuesday evening, south of Westwold BC.

On Jan. 17, at approximately 5:40 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan Rural RCMP and the North Okanagan RCMP Traffic Services attended a motor -vehicle collision on Highway 97, south of Westwold, BC, involving two compact vehicles. The driver of one of the vehicles, a 32 year old male from Nelson BC, died as a result of the collision. The other driver was transported by BC Ambulance Services to the nearest medical facility for what appears to be minor injuries.

At the time of the collision, road conditions were poor and may have been a factor, however the North Okanagan Traffic Services has assumed lead in the investigation and cause of the collision is still yet to be determined.” Vehicles have since been cleared and the highway is open.

The North Okanagan Traffic Services is seeking any witness information in relation to the collision that occurred.

If you witnessed the collision please call Const. Dobbernigg of the North Okanagan Traffic Services at 250-545-7171.

Morning Star Staff

