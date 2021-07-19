2 arrested after allegedly trying to flee Kelowna RCMP in stolen vehicle

UPDATE: 4 p.m.

Two people are in police custody after trying to flee Kelowna Mounties in a stolen vehicle this morning.

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday, officers located a black truck that had been reported stolen in Alberta. A Kelowna Mountie had located the same vehicle last week but it fled when the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Officers in unmarked vehicles again located the vehicle on Monday morning with the help of an RCMP helicopter.

“The police helicopter was able to maintain public safety and provide updates as to the location of the vehicle,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Officers took their time and waited to intercept the driver when it would be safest to do so.”

Mounties attempted to stop the vehicle near the intersection of KLO and Benvoulin roads around 2:30 p.m. The driver again attempted to flee, striking several police and civilian vehicles in the process, but was ultimately stopped by police.

“Though there was some damage to vehicles, no one was injured and two suspects are in custody,” said Noseworthy.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2:50 p.m.

Traffic is slow on Benvoulin Road in Kelowna after a police incident on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses in the area told the Capital News they saw helicopters flying above before RCMP took out a vehicle fleeing north down Benvoulin, sending one of its wheels flying. There is significant damage to both the RCMP cruiser and the suspect vehicle.

Police incident is blocking off Benvoulin at KLO. Avoid if you can!

After the vehicle came to a stop, armed Mounties approached the vehicle, guns drawn.

Several police cruisers, as well as fire crews and paramedics, are on scene.

Benvoulin Road is currently closed at KLO Road heading north towards Highway 97. Southbound traffic is moving.

